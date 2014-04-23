Point Blank: creative DJ techniques with Ben Bristow

DJ EXPO 2014: As DJ technology continues to evolve, new features and functions across Pioneer's industry-standard CDJs, digital DJ software and newer, forward-thinking hardware means that there are more creative options than ever when you step into the booth.

What that also means, though, is not only can certain techniques be overlooked as DJing becomes more automated, but it can also introduce confusion as to the best approach to some classic DJ tips. In this video, Point Blank DJ course tutor Ben Bristow takes you through some creative DJ techniques using Pioneer's latest CDJ-2000nexus media players.

