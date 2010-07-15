Yamaha Music and Guitar Guitar donate guitars to British Army Recovery Centre

Soldiers with guitars

Injured soldiers at the British Army's Personnel Recovery Centre in Edinburgh have recently been picking up the guitar thanks to Yamaha Music and guitar store Guitar Guitar.

The companies have joined forces to deliver a range of Yamaha Pacifica electrics as well as practice amps to the centre - which assists wounded, injured, and sick soldiers in their recovery - for use in the centre's workshops and music tuition.

Through a series of tailor made programmes, the brand new centre aims to expose the soldiers to the thrills of learning a musical instrument, as well as rebuilding their confidence in the process, explains Fraser Dowling, second in command at the centre:

"We are extremely grateful to Yamaha and Guitar Guitar for this kind donation, welfare is an extremely important part of each soldier's recovery."

The initial guitar sessions have been a massive hit amongst the soldiers and the centre is planning a series of back-to-back tuition programmes to help meet the high demand.