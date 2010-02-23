Win Three Signed Nazareth Re-Issues!

Legendary Scottish hard-rock band Nazareth are giving their back catalogue the re-issue treatment and we´ve got two sets of three signed albums to give away.

To date, the group have shifted an astonishing 20 million copies of their albums over the course of five decades and they´re still going strong today. Due out on 1 March, each of the three albums (‘Loud ‘N´ Proud´, ‘Rampant´ and ‘Hair Of The Dog´) has been given a full make-over: remastered, repackaged in gatefold finery and complemented by a plethora of bonus tracks, singles and BBC live recordings.

On top of that, these give-away copies have also been signed by the band themselves, so they really are a must-have for Nazareth fans.

To enter just

head

here

and answer the following multiple choice question:

Which one of these IS NOT the title of a remastered Nazareth album?

A) Loud ‘N´ Proud

B) Hair Of The Dog

C) Rampage

You´ve got until midnight on Sunday 28 February to enter, so

get cracking

!

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this

competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's

reasonable satisfaction