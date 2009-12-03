Win one of five pairs of tickets to exclusive TG show!

TG's Guitar Wars Final will be hosted by BIMM Bristol (

www.bimm.co.uk

) as a VIP invitation-only event on 18 February 2010.

Acoustic wizard

Stuart Ryan

will compere a night of guitar talent, topped off with performances by

Guthrie Govan

and

Adrian Legg

.

Last month in TG we revealed your choice of finalists as Ben Poole, Joe Tighe and Ed Stevens.

The final three will perform just one song each in a bid to impress the judges and win the coveted slot for their band at

Download Festival

2010, as well as a single release on iTunes through record label

South Coast Sounds

.

Headliner Guthrie Govan is renowned as one of the UK's most technically accomplished and well rounded players.

As well as releasing his own material, Guthrie is a regular contributor to TG's sister magazine Guitar Techniques and has recently been spotted onstage and in the Radio 1 Live Lounge with grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal.

Adrian Legg is an acoustic guitarist who combines fingerpicking with electric techniques to dazzling effect. He was voted Guitarist Of The Decade by Guitarist readers in the 90s and featured on the G3 Tour with Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai.

Click

HERE

to enter the competition

PLEASE NOTE: You must be over 18 to enter this competition. Winners may be required to produce a valid form of identification at the venue.