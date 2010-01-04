WIN Boss TU-3 and TU-88 tuners!

12 gigbag essentials up for grabs!

Playing in tune is one of the most rudimentary yet commonly forgotten steps in guitarists' lives.

If you're sick of being on the receiving end of dirty looks from your bandmates then this guitar tuner competition is for you.

Thanks to Roland UK (

www.roland.co.uk

), we're offering you the chance to win one of two Boss TU-3 pedals (worth £79 each) plus 10 runner-up prizes of Boss TU-88 Micro Monitors (worth £59 each).

Probably one of the most commonly spotted items among TG's Steal Their Sound, Boss' TU-2 was a gigging must-have, but now it's been updated with the next generation TU-3, which has a High-Brightness display, Accu-Pitch Sign tuning indication and Flat Tune mode for accurate drop tunings.

The TU-88 Micro Monitor packs a lot more into its diminutive housing than just a tuner. It also has a metronome and headphone amp built in, so if you need to work on your timing in silence it has the answer.

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction