Win a Taylor 414CE worth £1,741!

Great acoustic guitars are indispensable songwriting tools, and Taylor Guitars has been uniting guitarists with their dream instruments since the company was founded in 1974. Taylor's 414ce is an electro-acoustic guitar so beautiful you'll probably end up showering it with expensive bottles of Chanel Guitar Cleaner and solid-silver capos for its birthday. It features Taylor's signature Grand Auditorium body outline, and pairs a Sitka spruce top with beautiful solid African ovangkol back and sides.

The Grand Auditorium sits between a dreadnought and a grand concert to give a sound that's big and bold enough for strumming yet responsive enough for fingerpicking. It's also perfectly suited to recording and live performance thanks to Taylor's bespoke electronics system. Other features include a tropical mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, crisp white binding and Taylor's progressive dot inlays.

