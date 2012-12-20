Win a massive gear bundle worth £1,026!

If your New Year's resolution for 2013 is to play more guitar and spruce up your rig, then TG could help you to nail that objective in record time. Thanks to the lovely folk at Rosetti, we've got a killer bundle of gear to give away to one lucky reader.

Taking front and centre is the classy Hagstrom Swede, finished in Black Gloss, and equipped with a pair of Custom 58 pickups and a three-way sound filter toggle switch for a wide range of tones and styles. If that wasn't enough, we're also giving away a ZT Junior miniature combo -- with a monster 35 watts of power -- to plug your new guitar into, and a Fusion F1 guitar case to keep it safe and secure on the move.

The winner will also be kitted out with a Seymour Duncan guitar strap, a Rosetti RMT- 300 Tuner/Metronome, a 20ft guitar cable, a Bespeco Kanga guitar stand and a Hot Picks plectrum pack. Phew!

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning the whole lot for yourself, head over to www.futurecomps.co.uk/tg236hagstrom and answer the question below correctly:

Which of the following guitarists is renowned for having a vast collection of Hagstrom guitars?

Josh Homme

Simon Neil

Pat Smear

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.