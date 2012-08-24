VIDEO: RGT Grade One Rock - Major pentatonic scale lesson (TG232)

TG launches a new series of rock guitar grade lessons with this introduction to the art of improv playing

Download Total Guitar issue 232 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Apple Newsstand and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com) from 3 September 2012.

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Grade One improv track in G major

You can stream and download RGT's Grade One Rock improv track in G major below.

Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Grade One Rock improv track in G major (right-click to download)

