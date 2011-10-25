Video: John Petrucci (Dream Theater) Rig Tour

Here's one for the gear heads and/or Dream Theater devotees - a tour of John Petrucci's live rig courtesy of Mesa/Boogie and guitar tech Matt 'Maddi' Schieferstein.

Check out the video above to learn about the finer points of Petrucci's electric signal path, including his Mesa/Boogie Mark V amp, Fractal Axe FX II and rack-mounted Cry Baby wah.

