Video: The Devil Wears Prada Rig Tour – Exclusive!

Guitarists Jeremy DePoyster and Chris Rubey of fast-rising US metalcorers The Devil Wears Prada took five minutes off from the rock juggernaut that was the 2011 Warped Tour to film this exclusive rig tour for TG.

Jeremy and Chris recently featured in TG's On The Up section and told us about recording their fourth album 'Dead Throne' (out now):

"It's a new level, for us, of songwriting and musicianship," Chris revealed. "It's hard for me to pick a favourite track, I love all the songs. They're all like my little children!"

Well, the kind of little children that like crushingly heavy riffs and stomach pummelling bass.

Although he didn't know it at the time, "new level" has proved an accurate description and the album, which was produced by Adam Dutkiewicz (Killswitch Engage, Times Of Grace), recently made a landmark debut in the top 10 of the US charts, shifting 32,000 copies in it's first week.