Total Guitar 241 on sale now: Ben Howard, Alice In Chains, The Gaslight Anthem

This issue, we sit down with award-winning UK songwriter Ben Howard to talk through his awesome acoustic technique and rise to fame. We also show you how to play Ben's biggest hit, 'Keep Your Head Up'.
Interviews
Alice In Chains
The Gaslight Anthem
Joe Satriani
Billy Duffy
Andy Brown (Lawson)
The Treatment
How To
How To Use Multiple Amps
Guitar Workout: Tapping
The Truth About… Powering your pedals
Guest Lesson: Andy James
Tabs/lessons
Bruno Mars 'Locked Out Of Heaven'
Pink Floyd 'Hey You'
Bon Jovi 'Bad Medicine'
Limp Bizkit 'Ready To Go'
Ben Howard 'Keep Your Head Up'