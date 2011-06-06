The Darkness play hometown show, debut new songs

The recently reformed Darkness have played the first in a series of warm-up shows ahead of this year's Download festival.

The show, which took place at the Waterfront, Norwich last night (5 June), saw Justin Hawkins and co. debut three news songs 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us', 'Cannonball' (video above) and 'Concrete' .

New songs aside, the set drew heavily on their first (and most successful) album 'Permission To Land', including The Darkness' best-known singles 'Growing On Me', 'Get Your Hands Off Of My Woman' and 'Love Is Only A Feeling'. View the full setlist below.

The Darkness at The Waterfront, Norwich (5 June 2011) setlist

'Bareback'

'Black Shuck'

'Growing On Me'

'Get Your Hands Off My Woman'

'One Way Ticket'

'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us'

'Love Is Only A Feeling'

'Is It Just Me?'

'Concrete'

'Cannonball'

'Stuck In A Rut'

'Givin' Up'

'Friday Night'

'I Believe In A Thing Called Love'

'Love On The Rocks With No Ice'

The band have two more warm-up shows to follow, Assembly, Leamington Spa tonight (6 June) and Shepherd's Bush Empire, London on Wednesday (8 June). They appear as special guests of Def Leppard at this weekend's Download festival.