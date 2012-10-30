TG234 on sale now: Unplugged: When Rock Goes Acoustic

Total Guitar issue 234 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from today!

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)

Buy Total Guitar for PCs and Android devices

Inside Total Guitar 234: We celebrate the Unplugged movement, twenty years after Eric Clapton's landmark MTV live session. Join us as we countdown the 20 genre-defining unplugged moments, show you how to create your own acoustic version and give you essential tips for your first open-mic performance.

Also in TG234:



Guns N' Roses

Hired guns! Axl Rose! Stage times! Nothing's off-limit as we put your questions to Bumblefoot, Richard Fortus and DJ Ashba!



String-Skipping

Nail this bitchin' lead technique with our easy-to-follow Workout



The New Breed Of Metalcore

Metalcore's alive and kicking thanks to Miss May I and Motionless In White



TC Electronic X4

Could this £200 box be the new standard for delay pedals?



Five Minutes Alone...

We get inside the guitar-playing mind of Ex-Smashing Pumpkin and current A Perfect Circle guitarist James Iha as he releases his new solo album



First Look: Schecter Synyster Gates Custom-S

Beast or a harlot? Either way it's got sustain by the bucket load



Halestorm

Lzzy and Joe give you their tips for band success



Learn To Play



Nirvana 'About A Girl'

Johnny Cash 'Personal Jesus'

Wings 'Band On The Run'

The Gaslight Anthem '45'



Video Lessons

Riff Of The Month - Lower Than Atlantis 'Love Someone Else'

Andy McKee



Get Your Grades

Rockschool

RGT