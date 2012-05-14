TG228 On Sale Now: The Ultimate Guide to Recording Guitar

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today. This issue, check out our 10-page cover feature on recording your guitar, plus we've got tabs from Free, Pantera and You Me At Six.
Features
The Ultimate Guide To Recording Your Guitar
Digital recording is at your fingertips - we show you how it's done, with the help of the biggest recording experts in the industry
You Me At Six
Step inside the fun-packed, genre-hopping, unit-shifting world of the Surrey chart-toppers
Joe Bonamassa
The prolific bluesman on his 10th solo album, 'Driving The Blues'
Slash
Track-by-track rundown on 'Apocalyptic Love' from Slash and Myles Kennedy
Blink-182
Lasers, laughs and innuendo: Tom Delonge tells you what to expect from their forthcoming tour
The Maccabees
The group explore untrodded territory on latest album, 'Given To The Wild'
Plus! New interviews with The Enemy, DevilDriver, Richard Thompson, The Gaslight Anthem, Gus G and Korn
Learn To Play
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…
Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Bad Moon Rising'
Traditional 'God Save The Queen'
Pantera 'This Love'
Free 'All Right Now'
You Me At Six 'Loverboy'
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
Essentials: Palm-muting powerchords
John Petrucci Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson
Rockschool Debut Grade
RGT Preliminary Grade Rock
Gear
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviewed this issue...
PRS SE 30
Fret-King Black Label Elise
Gretsch G5013CE Rancher Jr
Head To Head: Surf guitars
Yamaha Pacifica 611HFM
Pigtronix FAT Drive
Carl Martin Classic Optical Envelope
Plus! Accessories, First Look: Charvel Desolation Series, In Praise Of: Line 6 POD, Ed's Shed: fixing a buzzing E-string (part two)