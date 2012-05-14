TG228 On Sale Now: The Ultimate Guide to Recording Guitar

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today. This issue, check out our 10-page cover feature on recording your guitar, plus we've got tabs from Free, Pantera and You Me At Six.

Features

The Ultimate Guide To Recording Your Guitar

Digital recording is at your fingertips - we show you how it's done, with the help of the biggest recording experts in the industry

Watch the video demos here

You Me At Six

Step inside the fun-packed, genre-hopping, unit-shifting world of the Surrey chart-toppers

Joe Bonamassa

The prolific bluesman on his 10th solo album, 'Driving The Blues'

Slash

Track-by-track rundown on 'Apocalyptic Love' from Slash and Myles Kennedy

Blink-182

Lasers, laughs and innuendo: Tom Delonge tells you what to expect from their forthcoming tour

The Maccabees

The group explore untrodded territory on latest album, 'Given To The Wild'

Plus! New interviews with The Enemy, DevilDriver, Richard Thompson, The Gaslight Anthem, Gus G and Korn

Learn To Play

Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…

Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Bad Moon Rising'

Traditional 'God Save The Queen'

Pantera 'This Love'

Free 'All Right Now'

You Me At Six 'Loverboy'

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Slash 'You're A Lie' (riff)

Essentials: Palm-muting powerchords

John Petrucci Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson

Rockschool Debut Grade

RGT Preliminary Grade Rock

Gear

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviewed this issue...

PRS SE 30

Fret-King Black Label Elise

Gretsch G5013CE Rancher Jr

Head To Head: Surf guitars

Yamaha Pacifica 611HFM

Pigtronix FAT Drive

Carl Martin Classic Optical Envelope

Plus! Accessories, First Look: Charvel Desolation Series, In Praise Of: Line 6 POD, Ed's Shed: fixing a buzzing E-string (part two)