TG227 On Sale Now: Graham Coxon – New solo album, Blur and Britpop

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today. This issue indie guitar god Graham Coxon graces the cover, plus we've got tabs from Blur, Lamb Of God and The Ramones.
Features
Graham Coxon
Britpop, broken Britain and the BRITs: the guitarist opens up as he prepares for the release of new solo album 'A+E'
Steal Their Style: Jimi Hendrix
We look at the essential tones and techniques of the ultimate guitar hero
Adrian Smith
The Iron Maiden shredder talks about his new project Primal Rock Rebellion
Alter Bridge
Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy answer YOUR questions
Scott 'Wino' Weinrich
7 reasons why he's a doom metal guitar hero
Plus! New interviews with Anthrax, Tribes, Jason Mraz, Shinedown, Lostprophets, Rival Sons
Learn To Play
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…
Green Day 'American Idiot'
Blur 'Coffee + TV'
Lamb Of God 'Ghost Walking'
Traditional 'Greensleeves'
The Ramones 'Baby I Love You'
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
Van Halen 'The Trouble With Never' (riff)
Essentials: Get Playing Now Part Five - Goals and tips
John Petrucci Guest Lesson
Warren Haynes Guest Lesson
Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Rockschool Grade Four
RGT Preliminary Stage Rock
Gear
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviewed this issue...
Fender Kurt Cobain Mustang
Ibanez AW3010CE-LG
Washburn XM-DLX2
Zoom G3
Group Test: Five-watt valve combos
Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Special
Head To Head: shred guitars
Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby
EC Custom The Mystical Sustainer
Plus! Accessories, First Look:PRS SE 30 amplifier, In Praise Of: Ovation bowl-backs, Ed's Shed: fixing a buzzing E-string