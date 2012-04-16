TG227 On Sale Now: Graham Coxon – New solo album, Blur and Britpop

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today. This issue indie guitar god Graham Coxon graces the cover, plus we've got tabs from Blur, Lamb Of God and The Ramones.



Features

Graham Coxon

Britpop, broken Britain and the BRITs: the guitarist opens up as he prepares for the release of new solo album 'A+E'

Steal Their Style: Jimi Hendrix

We look at the essential tones and techniques of the ultimate guitar hero

Adrian Smith

The Iron Maiden shredder talks about his new project Primal Rock Rebellion

Alter Bridge

Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy answer YOUR questions

Scott 'Wino' Weinrich

7 reasons why he's a doom metal guitar hero

Plus! New interviews with Anthrax, Tribes, Jason Mraz, Shinedown, Lostprophets, Rival Sons

Learn To Play

Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…

Green Day 'American Idiot'

Blur 'Coffee + TV'

Lamb Of God 'Ghost Walking'

Traditional 'Greensleeves'

The Ramones 'Baby I Love You'

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Van Halen 'The Trouble With Never' (riff)

Essentials: Get Playing Now Part Five - Goals and tips

John Petrucci Guest Lesson

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Four

RGT Preliminary Stage Rock

Gear

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviewed this issue...

Fender Kurt Cobain Mustang

Ibanez AW3010CE-LG

Washburn XM-DLX2

Zoom G3

Group Test: Five-watt valve combos

Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Special

Head To Head: shred guitars

Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby

EC Custom The Mystical Sustainer

Plus! Accessories, First Look:PRS SE 30 amplifier, In Praise Of: Ovation bowl-backs, Ed's Shed: fixing a buzzing E-string