Vocaloid’s Azuki and Matcha have stepped out of their video games to sing on your tracks

It might never have been much of a hit in the Western world, but Yamaha’s Vocaloid vocal synthesis technology remains hugely popular in Japan, and voice banks for it continue to be released.

The latest two, Azuki and Matcha, are based on the lead characters from PS Vita games Utagumi 575 and Miracle Girls Festival (no, we’d never heard of them either), and feature the vocal talents of Yuka Otsubo and Ayaka Ohashi. Words can’t really describe how they sound, so we’d encourage you to check out the video above.

Both products are available on the Vocaloid website (either separately or in a bundle) so head on over there if you want to find out more.