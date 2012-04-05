Riff Of The Month: Van Halen 'The Trouble With Never' (TG227)

UPDATE: Correct video now uploaded. Once again, our apologies for the delay.



This month we look at Van Halen's new composition 'The Trouble With Never' from recent album 'A Different Kind Of Truth'.

Check out the video lesson above and pick up Total Guitar issue 227 (on sale 16 April to 13 May) for a guide to nailing the song's tones.

Van Halen 'The Trouble With Never'

© 2012 Edward Van Halen and David Lee Roth

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

