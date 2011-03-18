TG213: New-look TG launches!

The first issue of the new-look Total Guitar magazine is now on sale. Featuring Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer, as well as an expanded gear reviews section and an overhauled Learn To Play section, there's an extra 32 pages of content to be enjoyed.

1986: Thrash Rules!

25 years on TG tells the story of the three metal masterpieces by Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth: 'Master Of Puppets', 'Reign In Blood' and 'Peace Sells… But Who's Buying?'

Elbow

An exclusive peak into the Manchester rockers' rehearsals ahead of a massive arena tour

Deep South Diaries

Ed Mitchell charts his way around Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, as he travels to the birthplace of blues, country and rock 'n' roll

The Gaslight Anthem

Hard-touring guitarists Brian Fallon and Alex Rosamilia on what life is really like on the road

Learn To Play - eight song lessons!

Iron Maiden 'Rainmaker', Metallica 'Enter Sandman', Oasis 'Wonderwall', The Undertones 'Teenage Kicks', Green Day 'Boulevard Of Broken Dreams', Eric Clapton 'Tears In Heaven', Van Morrison 'Brown Eyed Girl', The Damned Things 'We've Got A Situation Here' (riff)

Gear - massive new section!

Over 20 pages of reviews and advice, featuring the Fender Road Worn Player Series HSS Stratocaster, Jet City PicoValve, Epiphone Dave Navarro Signature, Bargain Singlecut Electrics in the Group Test, and the TC Electronic Flashback Delay and Blackstar HT-Delay fight it out in TG's new Head To Head review, plus much more

Video Lessons galore!

All of TG's Video Lessons are now hosted online through www.totalguitar.co.uk/video. Here are all of the video lessons from TG213.

The 20 Greatest Metal Guitarists Ever… As voted for by you!

Tens of thousands of you voted and the results are now in. Click through to browse our gallery and hear them in action

Sneak preview of the new-look Total Guitar

Want to know more about the big changes we've made to the mag? See them for yourself right here

Dave Mustaine: 'Black magic ruined my life'

The Megadeth frontman reveals why he refuses to play 'The Conjuring' live. We couldn't fit in the mag, but it's well worth a read!

The Gaslight Anthem: Three Riffs In Three Minutes

Brian Fallon and Alex Rosamilia teach you the riffs for 'American Slang', 'Queen Of Lower Chelsea' and 'Even Cowgirls Get The Blues'