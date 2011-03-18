The Gaslight Anthem: Three riffs in three minutes

TG recently spent the day with The Gaslight Anthem guitarists Brian Fallon and Alex Rosamilia, and along with bagging a brand new interview, we also got the guys to give you a quick lesson on how to play three of their best riffs: 'American Slang', 'Queen Of Lower Chelsea' and 'Even Cowgirls Get The Blues'.

Composers: The Gaslight Anthem

Videographer: Adam Gasson

Pick up a copy of TG213 to read our latest interview with The Gaslight Anthem and find out what life is really like on the road, plus Brian's tour rig and Alex's onstage 'trinkets'.

Total Guitar issue 213 (on sale 18 March to 14 April) sees the launch of the new-look magazine. It's the biggest ever issue of Total Guitar, featuring an extra 32 pages, with more gear reviews and an overhauled Learn To Play section.