Total Guitar 293 on sale now: Take the lead!

Inside this month’s magazine
Cover feature
This month, we show you how to get started with playing better lead. With our guide, you'll learn everything you need to know to solo in different styles over our pro-quality backing tracks. Along the way, we also show you the scales, tricks and tonal tips you'll need to make it sound great!
Learn to play
TG features more song tabs and audio than any other UK guitar magazine, complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your CD!
Classic track: Aerosmith 'Walk This Way'
Open Mic Songbook: Rag'N'Bone Man 'Human'
Rock School Acoustic Arrangement: Eric Clapton ‘Tears In Heaven’
Riff of The Month: AC/DC 'Thunderstruck'
Lessons & How-To
Better strumming and picking
Make faster chord changes
Use pitch effects
Understand relative scales
Replace your guitar's tuners
Gear
Cort/Manson M-Jet
Squier Bullet Mustang HH
Gretsch RootsStyle 2
The TG Test: Multi-channel Lunchbox Heads
Pedal Round-up: Tremolo Pedals
Artist interviews
Rig Tour: Sum 41
Plini
Darrel Higham
Andy Summers
Plus loads more!