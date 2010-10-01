TG207: THE MONSTER RIFFS ARE HERE!

Issue 207 of Total Guitar magazine is on sale nationwide from today and it's a Monster Riffs special!

MONSTER RIFFS!

TG pays tribute to the power of the riff with our monster of a 23-page extravaganza. Interviews, advice, tuition and the definitive Top 50 of the decade: this issue, it's all about the riff.

Keith Richards: The Human Riff

The personification of the riff has written some of history's most iconic licks. TG profiles the genius.

Riff Builder

Create your own monster riffs with TG's guide to the scales, chords and structure you need.

50 Greatest Guitar Riffs Of The 21st Century

The meatiest monster riffs of the decade, as chosen by YOU!

Riff Writing Masterclasses

From Tom Morello, Wes Borland, Razorlight's Björn Ågren and Scott Middleton of Cancer Bats.

Guitarchive

A new feature were we peer into the vaults of rock stars' greatest guitar collections. First up: Feeder's Grant Nicholas.

On the site

The Top 50 Riffs Of The Decade

Over the course of the week 5 October-10 October, we'll be unveiling the best riffs of the last ten years, as voted for by you, the TG reader.

More Monster Riffs interviews!

We couldn't fit them all in the mag, so we'll be posting extra interviews throughout the month! So far we've spoken to Aerosmith, Elbow, Def Leppard, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and My Passion.

WIN! a Yamaha RGXA2 guitar

Enter our competition to win this Yamaha RGXA2 guitar, hand-painted by none other than Wes Borland!

TG207 Audio: Electro Harmonix Freeze Sound Retainer

What do you MEAN you've never heard a sound-retaining effects pedal before?! Well, actually, you're not on your own. Give our audio demo a spin and enter the weirdly-wonderful world of the EHX Freeze.

Video: Jail Guitar Doors graduate Jonny Neesom tests his new Tanglewood

In the new issue we report on the success of Billy Bragg's Jail Guitar Doors scheme. Check out this video of one of their graduates Jonny Neesom give his new Tanglewood acoustic a run through its paces.