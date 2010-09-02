Video: Jail Guitar Doors graduate Jonny Neesom tests his new Tanglewood

Check out this footage of the rather uniquely talented Jonny Neesom - a 'graduate' of Billy Bragg's Jail Guitar Doors scheme - testing his new Tanglewood Heritage TW1000 H SRC guitar.

Neesom has been touring the country with Bragg over the past year in support of the 'Breaking Rocks' film - a documentary analysing the impact of the Jail Guitar Doors initiative - and has played alongside the likes of Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Mick Jones and Chris Shiflett.

Head to Jail Guitar Doors to find out more about the scheme and 'Breaking Rocks' and read the full story in Total Guitar issue 207 (on sale 1 October).

