TG201 On Sale Now! Featuring Slash, Coheed and Cambria, Airbourne and more!

The 201st issue of Total Guitar is on news-stands now and it features the one and only Slash on the cover, plus a free capo!

In our in-depth interview you can learn FIVE riffs from the new Slash solo album, the gear that he used to record it and what he thinks of guest vocalists Ozzy Osbourne, M Shadows and, err, Fergie.

On top of that Scott from the Cancer Bats gives us tips on how to fill out the sound as a lone guitarist (plus a complete tab of their amazing ‘Sabotage´ cover), Airbourne tell us about their new album and Travis and Claudio of Coheed and Cambria reveal how they got their innovative guitar sounds on ‘Year Of The Black Rainbow´. We also catch-up with internet guitar sensation Justin Sandercoe to get the skinny on his debut album, 'Small Town Eyes'.

Gear-wise we´ve got a guide to buying vintage guitars (and what to invest in now!) and a very useful group-test on improver guitars under £500 - great for those of you looking to step-up from your first axe.

We also check out the Gretsch Tim Armstrong G5191BK (it looks cooler than the name makes it sound), the new Boss ME-25 Multi-FX unit, the Vox AC30VR and Jerry Cantrell´s (Alice In Chains) new signature Crybaby wah.

Once more, we´ve got video lessons from masters of the trade, Zakk Wylde, Tommy Emmanuel and Joe Bonamassa and you can also learn licks from Ash (‘Shining Light´ - full track), Pink Floyd (‘Wish You Were Here´), new discovery Jayce Lewis (‘Icon´) and Paulo Nutini.

We´ve even managed to fit in guides to playing like doom-metal masters Opeth and Aussie rock kings AC/DC!

Finally, we've got reviews of new albums from Bullet For My Valentine (more from them next month), Deftones, Sick Of It All, Ash and Paul Weller.

Find it on news-stands now or

order online through MyFavouriteMagazines

!