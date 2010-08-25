Reading and Leeds 2010: Five bands that could make your festival
The Cribs
Reading and Leeds Festivals are just around the calendar-corner and TG is busy getting excited. However, with such a diverse line-up, we thought we'd stick our oar in and point out some of the bands that you might have missed when you first ran your eyes over the line-up, as well as a few more established ones. Here are five unmissable bands that could make your festival.
Stage time: 17.50-18.40 Main Stage Saturday (Reading) and Friday (Leeds)
Two words guitar-fans: Johnny Marr. The man that is quite possibly the world’s greatest indie guitarist takes to the main stage, as part of the (almost as excellent) Cribs. It’s worth catching, not-only to see which one of his awesome guitars he uses, but also because he’s our TG206 cover-star!
Trash Talk
Stage time: 14.15-14.45 Lock Up Stage Saturday (Reading) and Friday (Leeds)
There’s nothing like a punch in the face to give you that post-lunch perk-me-up and there’s none better qualified than incendiary West coast hardcore act Trash Talk. Guaranteed to put the bile in your belly and a good-natured grin on your (slightly bloodied) face.
Frankie & The Heartstrings
Stage time: 12.00-12.30 Radio One Stage Friday (Reading) and Sunday (Leeds)
Yeah, we’ve been banging on about these guys for ages now, but Frankie & The Heartstrings' set at Latitude really was one of the best shows that TG has seen in ages. They’ve got a tough job on their hands opening the Radio One stage this year, but we think that Frankie and co. have got the necessaries. There’s even talk of them bringing in a brass section!
Foxy Shazam
Stage time: 13.30-14.00 Festival Republic Stage Sunday (Reading) and Saturday (Leeds)
An amazing band name, questionable facial hair and a knack for soul-infused rock ‘n’ roll have all made Foxy Shazam the talk of the town at the moment. Kind of like a more vicious (yet equally dramatic) Queen, their live show is meant to be unmissable, let’s see if they can prove the hype-talkers right. The album comes out in October – get in now and you can say that you were into ‘their early stuff’.
Guns N' Roses
Stage time: 21.30-23.30 Main Stage Friday (Reading) and Sunday (Leeds)
Let’s be honest, even if they turn up late (likely), get bottled by the crowd and Axl Rose cries (unlikely), it’s still going to be worth stopping by for this set. The organisers seem convinced that GNR's set will go ahead without a hitch, but with two appearances to get through, that remains to be seen. On the other hand, Slash is out there with his own band now and Axl’s got some competition. Maybe, just maybe, he’ll put on a great show…