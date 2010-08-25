Reading and Leeds 2010: Five bands that could make your festival

Reading and Leeds Festivals are just around the calendar-corner and TG is busy getting excited. However, with such a diverse line-up, we thought we'd stick our oar in and point out some of the bands that you might have missed when you first ran your eyes over the line-up, as well as a few more established ones. Here are five unmissable bands that could make your festival.

The Cribs

Stage time: 17.50-18.40 Main Stage Saturday (Reading) and Friday (Leeds)

Two words guitar-fans: Johnny Marr. The man that is quite possibly the world’s greatest indie guitarist takes to the main stage, as part of the (almost as excellent) Cribs. It’s worth catching, not-only to see which one of his awesome guitars he uses, but also because he’s our TG206 cover-star!

