Rammstein's Native Instruments Rammfire plug-in - Behind the scenes
The amps
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
The cabs
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
The pre-amps
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
Rack effects
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
Microphone robot (close-up)
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
Building the 'bot
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
Microphone robot
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
The microphones
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire audio
Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.
Richard Z. Kruspe
Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.
Native Instruments Rammfire video
The man himself explains a little about the development process behind the plug-in in the video below.
For more gear news and information check out our Guitar News section and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.