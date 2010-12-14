Rammstein's Native Instruments Rammfire plug-in - Behind the scenes

The backbone of the Rammstein's guitar sound is Kruspe's Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier Revision C, one of the firm's legendary 1992 golden run of amplifiers. Only 500 Revision Cs were made, of which Richard's is number 105.

Rammfire is a new software plug-in developed by Native Instruments and Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe to emulate the latter’s Mesa/Boogie-powered chugging guitar tones. Click through for behind the scenes images – including a robot microphone arm – and a video interview with the guitarist.

Native Instruments Rammfire audio

Hear the plug-in put through it's paces below by TG Reviews Editor Stuart Williams and check out Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December - 20 January) for a full review of the software.