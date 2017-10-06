The future of guitar gear

WORLD GUITAR DAY 2017: While each year new guitar launches take well-travelled paths, sometimes guitars, amps and effects point to new directions in tone. Here we gaze into a crystal ball and reflect on new trends witnessed at NAMM 2017 to speculate on where guitar is headed – and examine the innovative instruments that are leading the charge…

Fender has put the spotlight on recycled and unusual woods with its Exotic Collection this year. This range promotes ‘rescued’ mahogany from Honduras and pine bodies from wood that dates back more than 100 years as part of the Buckstaff Furniture Company’s facility in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Shedua (ovangkol) and blackwood are other woods used in this limited range.

Other major players such as Taylor and Martin this year also launched guitars with some less-used woods. Martin’s DC-16 and DC-16E show off sycamore back and sides albeit with a mahogany-like colour; the OMC-16E uses Sitka spruce and cherry certified from a sustainable source by the Forest Stewardship Council. The new GPCRSG and DCRSG advertise back and sides from mutenye (Guibourtia arnoldiana), from the same genus as shedua/ovangkgol (Guibourtia ehie). Taylor has replaced the layered rosewood used on one of its GS Mini-e models with layered walnut for this year, also used in the 100 series.

Meanwhile, some makers are looking at options in the light of the unresolved rosewood availability issue. Shergold recently launched their range of electrics featuring solid Indonesian rosewood necks and fingerboards.

