PRS unveils SE Tremonti Custom

Image 1 of 2 Black Cherry finish PRS SE Tremonti Custom The new design is much closer to Tremonti USA-spec guitar. Image 2 of 2 Grey Black finish PRS SE Tremonti Custom Look out for the full review coming soon in Total Guitar!

Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti was the second artist ever to receive both a USA-made and SE signature model from PRS, after Carlos Santana. Up until now there's been a big divide between the affordable version and its luxuriously appointed bigger brother, but all that is set to change with the announcement of an upgraded model -- and it's exclusive to the UK.

The PRS SE Tremonti Custom swaps the slimline, all-mahogany body of the original for a thicker mahogany and carved maple combo. The pickups have been upgraded to a pair of SE 245 humbuckers, while Mark's favourite Wide Thin neck carve also makes a welcome appearance. The killer feature for Tremonti fans, though, has got to be the addition of a PRS tremolo complete with trem-up routing, a feature previously only available on the USA-made original.

Read more: PRS SE Tremonti Standard 2018

The SE Tremonti Custom is available now in Black Cherry and Grey Black finishes for around £729, including a PRS gigbag. Total Guitar's review unit is on its way as you read this, so keep an eye out for the full review in issue 235, on sale 26 November.

Check out www.headlinemusic.co.uk for more information.