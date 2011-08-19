PMT Bristol to host ESP day, Andy James workshop

PMT bristol to host esp day with andy james

ESP Guitars is due to hold a special event featuring metal guitar wizard Andy James at PMT Bristol this Saturday (20 August).

Among the highlights will be an evening performance by fast-rising UK shredder Andy James, which is due to take place at 7.30pm. Andy will also be on hand for smaller sessions and workshops during the afternoon, which are set to kick off at 2pm.

Anyone that comes down to the store on the Saturday will also be eligible to enter a raffle for an LTD EC50 guitar, which will be drawn during the evening events (the winner must be present then, or else the raffle will be redrawn).

In addition, organisers are promising a healthy selection of special offers throughout the day.

Head to ESP Guitars or PMT Bristol for more information about the event.