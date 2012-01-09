NAMM 2012: Fender unveils new Blacktops!

Featuring a longer scale length (27" rather than the usual 25.5") and a 'B-to-B' tuning, the Telecaster Baritone is representative of the Blacktop series' wilful experimentation.

Fender has announced several additions to the Blacktop range (a series of beefed-up rawk guitars) that it launched last year, including a Baritone Telecaster, a P90-equipped Jaguar and a HSH Stratocaster.

We loved the first Blacktops, so a second batch has palms-a-sweating at TG HQ. Click through the gallery to find out more about the three new arrivals.