NAMM 2012: Fender unveils new Blacktops!
Blacktop Telecaster Baritone
Fender has announced several additions to the Blacktop range (a series of beefed-up rawk guitars) that it launched last year, including a Baritone Telecaster, a P90-equipped Jaguar and a HSH Stratocaster.
We loved the first Blacktops, so a second batch has palms-a-sweating at TG HQ. Click through the gallery to find out more about the three new arrivals.
Blacktop Telecaster Baritone body
Blacktop Stratocaster HSH
Blacktop Stratocaster HSH body
Blacktop Jaguar 90
Blacktop Jaguar 90 body
