NAMM 2011: The ESP stand in pictures
LTD Slayer 2011 Reign In Blood guitar
Go on, try not to hum the riff from Raining Blood. While you're at it, check out the bad-ass paint job featuring the album artwork from Reign In Blood. There's also a Slayer logo inlaid on the fretboard.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM guitar news, and for more details of ESP/LTD products head to the ESP website.
Slayer Logo inlay
A close-up of the Slayer fretboard inlay.
ESP/LTD James Hetfield Snakebyte
James Hetfield's new Snakebyte model is a new take on his trusty EX-shaped axe. It's already causing a stir among Metallica fans, and you'll be able to see the first review in TG shortly.
ESP Kirk Hammett KH-2 SE
Not to be out done by his bandmate, Mr Hammett has also released a new production guitar, complete with scalloped fretboard for the ESP version.
ESP Kirk Hammett KH-2 SE scalloped fretboard
Kirk's scalloped fretboard close up.
LTD TE-202
Three colour 'burst, neck humbucker and a whole lot of wear. We can't wait to get our hands on the new LTD TE-202.
ESP George Lynch Headhunter
George Lynch carried out all of the amazing carving on this guitar by hand. He'll do the same for you too if you ask (and pay) him nicely.
LTD XTone electro acoustics
Yep, you read that right. LTD has added a range of electro-acoustics to its X-Tone range. There are four different series and they should be shipping shortly.
LTD Michael Paget MP200
LTD unveiled a new 200 series signature model from Bullet For My Valentine's Michael Paget. The new V-shaped model features EMG pickups, and the same graphic as Padge's ESP guitar.
LTD George Lynch GL200K
When it comes to graphic guitars, George Lynch knows what he's doing. LTD has now brought George's ace Kamikaze artwork to its affordable 200 series.
LTD Stephen Carpenter SC-208
Deftones fans can now get low on a budget, thanks to the new Stephen Carpenter SC-208 8-string. Features include a 25.5 inch scale length, and ESP branded 8-string pickups.
