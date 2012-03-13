Mastodon Rig Tour: Brent and Bill's gear

We pinned down the mighty Mastodon on their recent UK tour and then threatened them with spears until they talked us through their live rigs. Click-through the gallery to find out about Bill Kelliher’s custom-made guitars, Brent Hinds’ hair dryer and which pedal they use to call Hulk Hogan.

Bill says:

“This is a Les Paul Custom 2007. It's kind of a reissue. I don't know if they started making these because Brent and I play a Silverburst so much, or why they came back, but I usually play old 79s and 82s, but this one is a really good guitar as well.

“It needs a little playing-in, but it sounds good, it's got the original pickups in it. It's just a big, heavy lump of wood. It's in D-standard – standard tuning, but tuned down to D.

“Silverburst is just a cool colour. I don't know what it is about it. When I was a kid I liked going to the motor races and there was a Corvette that was the pace car and it was this colour. I use this for the first half of the set, ‘Dry Bone Valley’, ‘Black Tongue’, ‘Crystal Skull’, ‘Capillarian Crest’, ‘Colony Of Birchmen’.”

