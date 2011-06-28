Marshall Major headphones updated

Marshall Headphones, the personal audio wing of Marshall Amplification, has announced an updated version of its popular Major headphones, the Marshall Major Mic.

The new model incorporates a microphone and remote control into the cord, enabling users to play, pause and switch tracks and, when using the headphones with a mobile phone, to answer and end calls.

As you can see from the pictures (check out the gallery above for more images) Marshall has attempted to draw on as many aspects of the amp maker's iconic aesthetics as possible.

For instance, the well known Marshall Signature logo and the black vinyl covering found on the amps are both incorporated into the design and guitarists will note the guitar cable-style coil and replica 3.5mm connector jack.

Marshall Major Mic headphones retail at £99 and are available now. Head to MarshallHeadphones.com for more information.