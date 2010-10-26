Marshall Amps Headphones: First look!

Marshall amp headphones

Marshall Amps is moving into the world of headphones and has unveiled a sneak preview of its first design (there is an in-ear model on the way too). Though as you can see, it pretty much gives the game away. Scroll down for a close-up.



Launching on 15 November, it seems Marshall is keen to stake the brand's reputation on quality sound both off and on stage. This from the press release:

"Nothing has been compromised when expanding the Marshall heritage of big stage performance to the individual enjoyment of good music. These headphones are conceived from Marshall's time-tested fundaments of performance and endurance, designed to thrive on daily use and to render music the way it was meant to sound, no matter what your flavour is."

There's no RRP as yet, but we reckon that if Marshall has gone to all this trouble (it's got a cardboard box!), they ain't gonna come cheap. However, that will not stop us from selling our trinkets/family pets in order to acquire some.

Head to the official Marshall Headphones site (yes, they have their own site) for more information.