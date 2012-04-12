LostAlone 2012 UK tour dates

Derbyshire rockers LostAlone are featured in this month's On The Up section and they've just announced a string of UK tour dates for the end of May.

The band take in influences from Queen, Muse and various other stadium-filling epic-types and they're interviewed in this month's Total Guitar (issue 226), which is on sale until Monday.

What's more, they'll be taking Irish riffers (and previous tour-mates) Mojo Fury along for the ride. And we rate them too, so get your rock-appreciating asses down to one of the shows listed below.

20 May - Bristol, Thekla

21 May - Glasgow, Captain's Rest

22 May - Manchester, Dry Bar

23 May - London, Camden Barfly

24 May - Nottingham, Rock City