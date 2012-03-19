TG226 On Sale Now: Dream Theater and Periphery talk prog metal

You want 'em, you got 'em! Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Periphery's Misha Mansoor talk tone, technology and technique in issue 226 of Total Guitar. See what else is inside right here!
Features
John Petrucci and Misha Mansoor
What happens when two generations of prog metal meet. Plus, learn how the man himself brings out the big guns with John Petrucci's Ultimate Warm-Up Routine (video lesson online).
Tom Morello
The sonic manipulator fields your questions!
Mastodon
How the Atlanta band are forging a unique path into the mainstream
A-Z Of African Guitar
The definitive guide to the continent's records, styles and musicians
Jonathan Wilson
TG meets the singer-songwriter, guitarist and luthier extraordinaire
Plus! Feeder, Alabama Shakes, The Cribs, Ben Howard
Learn To Play
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…
Blue Öyster Cult 'Don't Fear The Reaper'
The White Stripes 'Dead Leaves On The Dirty Ground'
Mastodon 'Curl Of The Burl'
Paul Dukas 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice'
Damien Rice 'Cannonball' (strum along)
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
John Petrucci's Ultimate Warm-Up Routine
Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Look Around' (riff)
Essentials: Get Playing Now Part Four - Strumming Basics
Warren Haynes Guest Lesson
Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Rockschool Grade Four
RGT Preliminary Stage Rock
Gear
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviewed this issue...
Line 6 JTV-59 James Tyler Variax
TC Electronic The Dreamscape (John Petrucci signature pedal)
Gibson SG Standard Limited
Head To Head: portable gigging heads
Crafter SA-BUB
Head To Head: Seven-string guitars
Blackstar HT Reverb
Red Witch Ivy Distortion
Plus! Accessories, First Look: Fender Kurt Cobain Mustang, In Praise Of: EVH 5150 III head, Ed's Shed: resetting a neck