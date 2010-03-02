Kings Of Leon, Kasabian, Newton Faulkner & Stereophonics For V Festival(s)

V Festival (21-22 August) has announced its first wave of confirmations for this summer´s festivals and it´s a bit of an indie grab-bag this year, with a number of palatable pop rock crossovers set to play.

Headlining the festival will be Kings Of Leon and Kasabian, but other notable/OK guitar bands also making an appearance include The Kooks, Stereophonics, Paul Weller, Editors, Passion Pit, Skunk Anansie, Newton Faulkner, Scouting For Girls, The Courteeners and The Charlatans.

Head here to buy tickets

OR, if you think Kasabian have had quite enough ego-inflation for one year and you like a bit of cider and black in your £4.00 pint, head here to

buy tickets for Download

.