Green Day unveil live footage

Watch the 24 minute live set from New York show

Billie Joe Armstrong on the cover of TG233
Billie Joe Armstrong on the cover of TG233 (Image credit: Britta Pedersen/dpa/Corbis)

If TG 233's Billie Joe Armstrong interview has left you wanting more Green Day, you'll be pleased to hear that the band has uploaded a 24 minute video of their set from New York's Irving Plaza in September.

The set (which you can watch below) was recorded before Billie Joe was admitted to rehab last month after an on-stage outburst in Las Vegas, and includes 'American Idiot', 'Dookie' favourites 'When I Come Around', 'Burnout', and 'She', as well as 'Hitchin' A Ride' from 'Nimrod'.

Green Day will release '¡Dos!' and ¡Tré!', the second and third parts of their three-album collection on November 12 and January 14 respectively.