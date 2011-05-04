Got a question for Ginger from The Wildhearts? Tell us and win some strings!

© Martin Thompson/Lebrecht Music & Arts/Corbis

TG is interviewing Wildhearts singer/guitarist, Michael Monroe band six-stringer and solo acoustic troubadour Ginger this week, and we're giving you the chance to ask him your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask , just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for Ginger' and your name, location and question.

Ginger's got more wild stories from his years the road than most, but maybe you want to know who his influences are, his songwriting approach, what guitars or gear he can't live without, or his playing tips? Now's your chance to ask!

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.