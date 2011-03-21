Gibson's 'Sofa And Strings' at Hard Rock Cafe tomorrow

Gibson Guitars is hosting a night of acoustic music, headlined by Little Fish, at London's Hard Rock Cafe tomorrow night (22 March).

Sofa And Strings sees the guitar manufacturer team up with BMI, the Institute Of Contemporary Music Performance and SAE Institute to host four acts at the London venue.

Alongside an acoustic performance from raw rockers Little Fish, who may have seen in TG's Those About To Rock pages, the night will see appearances from singer songwriters Laura Jeanne, Rachael Travers, Mike Dignam and Daughter.

Gibson is supplying a selection of acoustic guitars for the artists to use at the event. Entry to Sofa And Strings at the Hard Rock Cafe is free and doors open at 7pm.