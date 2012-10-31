Get Total Guitar back issues for half price on Newsstand!

Got iOS? Get Total Guitar for less!

Have you missed an issue of Total Guitar? For a limited period, we've slashed the prices of all TG back issues on Apple Newsstand to just £1.49!

Total Guitar's free app allows you to preview and purchase our current and back issues straight to your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch, dating back to October 2010.

If you missed a tab, interview or review then now's your chance to bag it! Simply click the link below to download the app to your device and start browsing.

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)