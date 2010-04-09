Free Track Friday: The Week's Best Free MP3 Downloads

This week we've got free downloads from Dillinger Escape Plan, Trash

Talk, Danko Jones and Chimp Spanner to name a few.

Some require email sign-ups, some your first-born, but they're all free and they've all got guitars in. Maybe you'll find something you like…

If You Only Pick One…

Trash Talk - Explode

Blistering doesn't really begin to cover this short and incredibly sharp burst of thrash-punk madness. Start getting excited for the album, 'Eyes & Nines' (out May 17)… now.

Get The Rest…

Dillinger Escape Plan - Farewell, Mona Lisa (Right-click to download)

Few bands ever sound as angry as Dillinger Escape Plan. This lovely ditty has been taken their recent effort 'Option Paralysis' and features some singing and some lightning fast lead guitar, but mainly anger.

Chimp Spanner - Harvey Wallbanger

If you like your riffs tighter than a python's dinner and your metal mathematical, you'll love this instrumental from eight-string guitar-wielding one-man band Chimp Spanner. The album, 'At Dream's Edge', is out Monday (12 April).

Jamaica - I Think I Like U 2

Here's a nice sunny track to coincide with the arrival of spring (which is beckoning TG through the office window). Yeah it SOUNDS synth-alicious, but it's NOT! It's all guitars and various innovative effects. Best enjoyed with ice cream and aviators.

Danko Jones - Full Of Regret (Right-click to download)

Canadian rockers Danko Jones are back with a new album, 'Below The Belt', on May 18 and they're currently sounding awesome. Kind of garage rock, kind of classic rock, they've always suffered by being exclusively neither, which is a shame, because this is great.