Free Track Friday: MP3 downloads from Clutch, 65DaysOfStatic and The Empire Shall

This week we've got some great free downloads from older names (Clutch and, to a lesser extent, 65DaysOfStatic), newer bands covering defunct ones (The Empire Shall Fall) and new bands that do a good job of writing their own tunes (Darker My Love, The Morning Benders).

More Free Track Friday posts

Track of the week

Free track fridays: mp3 downloads from clutch, 65daysofstatic and the empire shall

The Empire Shall Fall - Arcarsenal (At The Drive-In cover)

A suitably mammoth-sounding At The Drive-In cover from the group formed by former Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach. Their album, 'Awaken', is out now. They don't have many press pics.

Get the rest…

Clutch - Let A Poor Man Be/The Regulator (live)

Maryland rockers Clutch have been around nigh on 20 years now and, in celebration of something or other, they're giving away two live tracks. Which is great if you like six minute tracks and extended guitar solos.

65DaysOfStatic - Crash Tactics

The Sheffieldian post-rockers are giving away two tracks from their new record, the excellently-named 'We Were Exploding Anyway' (out now): this one, and a 10 minute epic called 'Tiger Girl'.

The Morning Benders - Excuses

A complete change of pace, because we like to keep you on your toes. They're from Berkley, California and they write songs to soundtrack summer drives through the countryside - should you have a car, or the countryside, at your disposal.

Darker My Love - Dear Author

The name sounds kind of like a Nightwish tune, but Darker My Love remind us more of Beck playing psychedelic indie. They toured the UK earlier this month with Band Of Horses.

More Free Track Friday posts