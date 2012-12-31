Home News Five of the best iPhone and iPad apps for guitar players By Total Guitar (Total Guitar) 2012-12-31T15:11:00.365Z Amps, effect, tuners and lessons for iOS Shares Record, edit and export from your device Apple GarageBand £2.99 Prev Page 1 of 5 Next Prev Page 1 of 5 Next Mobile amps and effects for iOS. Try the free version too! IK Multimedia AmpliTube for iOS £13.99 Prev Page 2 of 5 Next Prev Page 2 of 5 Next Polyphonic tuning in an app from TC Electronic TC Electronic PolyTune £2.99 Prev Page 3 of 5 Next Prev Page 3 of 5 Next Never be without your scale book again! Planet Waves Scale Wizard £0.69 Prev Page 4 of 5 Next Prev Page 4 of 5 Next Your favourite guitar mag is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch! Total Guitar £FREE app (from £2.49 per issue) Prev Page 5 of 5 Next Prev Page 5 of 5 Next Shares