Computer Music unveils Singer-Songwriter Production Guide

A new special from TG's sister mag, Computer Music, is on sale from today (22 February). Titled the Singer-Songwriter Production Guide, it does exactly what it says on the tin - detailing everything the budding bedroom writer/producer needs to know about recording at home.

What's inside...

Learn how to write a classic pop song, record like a pro with your bedroom setup and process vocals using cutting-edge and timeless techniques - all this and more is yours with our brand-new CM Special: Singer-Songwriter Production Guide.



Whether you're a traditional singer-songwriter who's ready to embrace the possibilities of computer-based music production, or a seasoned inside-the-box producer who wants to improve your songwriting, recording or vocal production skills, this CM Special is for you.

Songwriting masterclass

Learn the formula that underpins scores of pop hits and discover how you can apply it to give your own tracks more mass appeal



Arrangements that work

Learn how to keep your audience hooked by structuring your tracks right and making sure every section is doing its job



"How I wrote a hit…"

Peter Hook, David Gray, Lamb's Andy Barlow, Alex Cornish, Merz and King Charles share their insights and best songwriting tips



Harmonies and backing vocals

Great backing vocals separate the pros from the pack. We show you how to make yours sound a million times better



Timeless processing techniques

If you've got a great vocal to work with, these classic treatments will really allow it to shine through



Stand-out vocal effects

Hog the spotlight with the latest processing tricks for attention-grabbing vocal hooks and ear-candy moments



Break out of the box

New to the world of recording? Get up and running fast with our guide to kitting out and setting up your own custom singer-songwriter recording space



Recording essentials

We show you how to get pro-quality results on vocals and acoustic instruments, even from a modest bedroom setup



Comping and editing

The perfect vocal is rarely captured in one take - we bring you the fix-it techniques that every producer needs to know



Perfect tuning

From subtle correction to over-the-top FX, with today's powerful tuning tools you need never cringe at dodgy pitching again



On the disc: Songwriter's Toolkit

A hand-picked selection of pro sample loops to kick start your songs, courtesy of top production houses Loopmasters, Time+Space, Zero-G, Freshtone and Big Fish

Where to buy it...

CM Special 52: Singer-Songwriter Production Guide is available from*: UK and mail order: 22 February • Europe 29 February • North America 21 March • ROW 4 April



Stockists: Selected WH Smith, Chapters and independent newsagents or MyFavouriteMagazines.co.uk



Digital editions are available on Zinio and iPad/iPhone Newsstand



* Overseas onsale dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control