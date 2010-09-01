CLOSED Win tickets to the Jack Daniel's Birthday Gig - Tennessee Comes To Town!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

Win tickets to the jack daniel's birthday gig

September is Mr Jack's Birthday and this year the good folk at Jack Daniel's are bringing Tennessee to Town with a month of fantastic giveaways and an exclusive gig featuring Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley, Ellie Goulding and Tennessee guitar legend Duane Eddy.

In addition to their original material all four will bring the spirit of Tennessee to life when they perform a Jack Daniel's birthday exclusive of very special collaborations themed around great Americana classics.

They follow in the footsteps of Patti Smith, Frank Black and Flaming Lips who are just some of the names to have played at previous Birthday gigs.

Jack Daniel's long standing association with music began in the late 1800's when he created a band of musicians that performed to crowds of people around the state of Tennessee, the home place of Jack Daniel's whiskey.

We have tickets for you and a mate to attend this exclusive gig, which takes place at The Clapham Grand in London on 7 October as well as a signed JD Fender Guitar specially signed by all the artists, plus accommodation and £50 travel allowance per person.

To stand a chance of winning, CLICK HERE to head to our competition entry page and answer the following question:

In which US state is the home place of Jack Daniel's whiskey?

Tennessee

Virginia

Texas



For more information on the 'Tennessee Is Coming To Town' Birthday gig go to www.jacksbirthday.co.uk. Entrants must be over 18. T&C's apply. Competition deadline is Friday 24th September.

Make Mr. Jack's Birthday a memorable one. Please drink responsibly.