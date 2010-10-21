CLOSED Win a set of handwound humbuckers from The Creamery!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

Enter our new competition to stand a chance of winning a set of Classic Alnico 5 humbuckers worth a total of £130 from Manchester-based pickup manufacturer The Creamery.

TG has teamed up with Jaime Campbell, who crafts custom guitars and handwound pickups from 'The Creamery', his workshop in Manchester, to give away a set of Handwound Classic Alnico 5 Humbuckers.

To stand a chance of winning just head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/tgthecreamery and answer the following question:

Which of these is not a type of guitar pickup?

- P90

- Humbucker

- Magi-coil

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.

Jaime reckons his flagship pickup, the Alnico 5 Humbucker (full specifications), offers "balanced mids, snappy lows and a top-end with room to breath."

"The Alnico magnet is brighter sounding than the Alnico 2, 3 or 4, giving this humbucker pickup a snappier tone," says Jaime. "But roll back on the tone pot a little and those highs become warmer with a more vintage voice."

Head to The Creamery site to sign up for updates and competitions and to view the full range of Creamery products (including P90s, humbuckers, Tele, Strat and Jazzmaster pickups). You can also follow Jaime and ask questions on Twitter or Facebook.