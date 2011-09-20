Cancer Research UK opens exclusive guitar auction

Image 1 of 3 Gibson SG with custom artwork by Rick Garcia Image 2 of 3 Gibson SG with custom artwork by Rick Garcia Image 3 of 3 Gibson SG with custom artwork by Rick Garcia

The Sound And Vision guitar auction - an exclusive, invite-only fundraiser hosted by Cancer Research UK - is being opened to the public in the form of pre-event email bids.

The auction itself will take place on 22 September, but the public may submit a maximum bid to the charity for each of the following lots until 5pm 21 September by emailing soundandvision@cancer.org.uk.

Lot 1: A stunning acoustic guitar donated by Free and Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers

The lot includes two tickets to see Paul at one of his UK shows where you'll meet the singer after the show and have the guitar signed. Bids start at £1,500.

Lot 2: A special-edition Fender Stratocaster owned and donated by The Shadows' legend lead guitarist Hank Marvin

The guitar was presented to Hank in 2004 to celebrate 50 years of the Fender Stratocaster. Bids start at £3,000.

Lot 3: An hour's guitar lesson with talented singer/ song-writer Newton Faulkner

The winning bidder will meet Newton and have an intensive guitar lesson, a must for budding musicians. Bids start at £300.

Lot 4: A personally designed and carved Gibson SG guitar by well known sculptor and wood carver Doug Rowell.

The Gibson Foundation has donated the guitar and Doug will work with the winning bidder to create a design of their choosing and then carve the winner's design into the guitar. Bids start at £1,000.

Lot 5: A painted Gibson SG guitar from surreal artist Rick Garcia

The Gibson Foundation has donated this Gibson SG which has been designed and painted by Rick, taking inspiration from this year's 50th Anniversary of the Gibson SG's. The guitar is currently a work in progress and will be finished and strung by the end of the auction. Bids start at £1,000.

Pre-event bids will be inserted during the auction itself and winners will be notified shortly after the event.