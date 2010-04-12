Bullet For My Valentine for ‘secret’ London show

Bullet For My Valentine will play a secret show in London on 26 April, the day they release their new album, ‘Fever´.

The venue is still to be confirmed but fans can head over to

myspace.com/secretshowsuk

to register their interest and get hold of the event details once they are made available.

Once the info is out the show will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so we suggest you get there early.

The Welsh metallers unveiled the video for new single 'The Last Fight' (out 19 April) last month, which you can view below.

Check out TG201 (on sale 16 April) for a full review of ‘Fever´.

Bullet For My Valentine 'The Last Fight' video