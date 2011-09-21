Bristol Guitar Show returns this weekend

As we first announced back in June, the Bristol Guitar Show returns to Ashton Gate Stadium for its second year this Sunday (25 September) and a whole host of new acts, brands and retailers have been announced.

Exhibitors now include the likes of Peavey, Laney, Ibanez, MusicMan, Danelectro, Vintage, Jim Dunlop, MXR and Fret King to name a few. There's also a healthy selection of local retailers including PMT, Rikaxxe, Absolute Guitars, Treble Music and Mickleburgh in attendance.

Line6 will be using the event for the worldwide launch of its new valve amp. Details are limited, but the firm has described it as "beautiful, offering a wide range of boutique/vintage tones".

In addition, the show will also be the first UK event to demo the new Roland RC300 Loop Station - an update of its popular RC50 model with a mind boggling three hours of recording time.

On top of that there will be live performances and product demos throughout the day, including appearances from Jamie Humphries on behalf of MusicMan, Gav Coulson for Fret King and sessions from Line6 and WildChild Distribution.

Tickets for the event cost £8.00 in advance when you book online through ukguitarshows.co.uk or £10.00 on the door. There's no booking fee and parking is free.