Bristol guitar show returns for second year

Following a successful debut last year, the 2011 Bristol Guitar Show will take place on 25 September at Ashton Gate Stadium.

Organisers are promising a show that "builds on the foundations laid in 2010", meaning more exhibitors, instruments and other guitar-related goodies.

Exhibitors already signed up for the event include Line 6, John Hornby Skewes, Rotosound, Vigier, Tokai, Blade, JJ Guitars, Jaden Rose, Chris Eccleshall, Rob Williams, Bose and Professional Music Technology.

Regional guitar shows like this represent a great chance to get hands-on with the latest products, learn from other players and see some great guitarists in action.

Tickets for the Bristol Guitar Show cost £8.50 in advance and £10 on the door. Head to ukguitarshows.co.uk for more information and to book tickets.